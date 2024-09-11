Athlete seeks P880K in damages after ‘track oval injury’

TWO months after the conclusion of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, the contractor responsible for the rehabilitation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval, SBD Builders Inc., is facing serious allegations following an injury incident involving a karate athlete.

Karla Katrina Kim Arriba allegedly suffered a broken finger due to defective rubber on the track while training for a karate tournament, prompting her to seek damages totaling approximately P880,000, which include medical expenses, loss of income and moral damages.

The CCSC track oval underwent significant renovations after more than a decade of disrepair, with the project costing the Cebu City government P54 million.

However, shortly before the Palarong Pambansa, defects such as lumps in the rubber surface and incorrect lane markings were reported, leading to the nullification of several track and field records during the event.

City Councilor Rey Gealon has been vocal about the City’s liability in this matter, emphasizing that the City Government, as the owner and operator of the CCSC, shares responsibility for the injuries caused by the defective conditions of the track.

In a privilege speech during the council session on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, he cited Article 2189 of the Civil Code of the Philippines, which holds local governments accountable for injuries resulting from public works under their control.

“Allowing the public to use the track oval without any safeguards despite its continuing state of disrepair is a reckless endangerment of the public and the City is unnecessarily exposing itself to liability for injuries to the hapless public,” he said.

In response to the incident, Gealon has urged Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to initiate immediate repairs and to temporarily close the damaged lanes of the track to prevent further injuries.

“What I want from the Sangguniang is for the City to be relieved of any case that may arise from the injuries that may fall on those who use the track oval,” he said.

He has also called for a detailed audit of the track’s rehabilitation and for the contractor to address the complaints raised by Arriba.

Garcia has stated that he plans to conduct an ocular inspection of the track and has indicated that repairs will be carried out section by section to minimize disruption to public access. However, he has not yet finalized a meeting with SBD Builders to discuss the necessary repairs and the timeline for their completion.

Community and council reactions

The incident has sparked significant concern among city officials, with Councilor Joy Augustus Young stressing the importance of immediate action to avoid further liability for the City.

He highlighted the need for transparency regarding the investigation into the contractor’s responsibilities and the status of the repairs.

Despite the controversies surrounding the track’s condition, the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa was deemed a success overall, with officials praising the City’s management of the event, although they acknowledged the need for improvements in the facilities.

The situation surrounding the CCSC track oval highlights the critical importance of maintaining public sports facilities to ensure the safety of athletes.

As the City Government navigates the legal and logistical challenges posed by this incident, the outcome will likely set a precedent for future accountability regarding public infrastructure projects in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, CCSC manager Jovito Taborada told SunStar Cebu that this was the first time they heard about the incident, adding that he received no reports of any untoward accidents involving the general public using the track oval.

He said that the management has a standby medical team at CCSC to immediately respond to any accidents.

He added there are no updates as to when the repairs will commence, as that is for the acting mayor to decide.

Taborada said the CCSC track oval remains open to the general public. / EHP