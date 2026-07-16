Atin Ito calls for wider awareness of Unclos ruling

CIVILIAN-LED initiative Atin Ito Coalition is calling on schools, local government units (LGUs), and civil society organizations (CSOs) to adopt initiatives that educate Filipinos about the significance of the Unclos Arbitral Award.

This comes as the Philippines marks the 10th anniversary of its landmark arbitral victory, which upheld the country's rights in the highly contested West Philippine Sea.

The Cebu Provincial Board recently approved a resolution on July 6, 2026, reaffirming the province's role in promoting the country's maritime sovereignty.

"We commend the Cebu Provincial Board for standing firmly on the side of international law and the national interest. This resolution shows that local governments play a vital role in promoting public awareness of the West Philippine Sea and reaffirming the Philippines' sovereign rights under the 2016 Arbitral Award," said Alvin Dizon, former Cebu City councilor and local convenor of Atin Ito Cebu.

Similarly, the Cebu City Government also declared July 12 as "West Philippine Sea Victory Day" to promote civic awareness.

The Atin Ito Coalition urged all Filipinos to continue supporting efforts that uphold the Unclos-based international order and safeguard the West Philippine Sea for present and future generations. (UP Cebu intern Gabriel Solamo)