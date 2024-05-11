ATK Promotions rolls out first international show with five title fights

ON THE heels of its highly successful maiden card, ATK Promotions of Masbate Governor Antonio Kho goes big time right away, rolling out its first international event featuring five championship bouts six weeks from now.

ATK Promotions manager Ansbert “Bobo” Son announced that Masbate’s hometown pride Jeo “Santino” Santisima will headline the second edition of “Bakbakan sa Masbate” boxing series slated on June 22, 2024 at the picturesque Masbate Lagoon in Matayum, Cataingan.

Santisima, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion, will face Arnon Yupang of Thailand in a 12-round rumble for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight belt.

The 27-year-old Santisima, who hails from the municipality of Aroroy, sports a 23-7 record spiked with 19KOs, while Yupang, coming off a four-fight winning streak, carries a 14-4 card with 5KOs.

Jeo’s younger brother Alex Santisima, Jr. (8-1, 2KOs) will also be seeing action in the slam-bang extravaganza against Jastine “Philippine Tiger” Darap (11-5, 7KOs) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super flyweight title.

In another 12-rounder, Jon Jon “Wolverine” Estrada (18-12-1, 14KOs) of Elorde Fight Team in Sucat, Parañaque City will slug it out with WBC Asian Silver flyweight titlist Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas (34-3-2, 24KOs) of CamSur Sports Academy for the vacant Philippine featherweight belt.

On the other hand, Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo (19-2, 11KOs) of General Santos City’s ZIP Samman Boxing will lock horns with Nutlai Lalbiakkima (6-1, 5KOs) of India for the WBC Asia flyweight crown, while Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas (16-4, 10KOs) of Elorde Stable will battle against Alvin Camique (8-2, 3KOs) of GenSan’s Amoy Gym for the WBF International super flyweight title.

Five other exciting match-ups have been lined up to entertain the spectators of the surefire blockbuster show.

Arvin John Sampaga and Rey Gabriel Villamor, both of ATK Promotions, will go up against Ramcie Mondala of Elorde Gym and Gilbert Vere of Calbayog Boxing Gym, respectively, Rey Dogelio of Hardstone Monis Boxing in Bangar, La Union will mix it up with Erwin Banta of Ground and Pound Fitness Center in Batangas, Reycar Auxillo of Cebu City’s Big Yellow Gym will tackle Remon Basas of Dino Olivetti Gym in Binan, Laguna, while Ken Danilla of Peñalosa Gym will take on Ronald Blanco of Palawan Sports Fitness Gym. / PR