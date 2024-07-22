ATLAS Mining revenues up 23% to P12.47B

ATLAS Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. (Atlas Mining) posted revenues of P12.47 billion, a 23 percent growth from last year.

Net income ended at P2.07 billion for the first half of 2024. Copper metal price stood at US$4.13/lb in the first half of 2024, higher by five percent from last year’s $3.95/lb.

However, gold price had increased to USD 2,216/ounce from USD 1,937/ounce in the same period of 2023.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was P5.28 billion for the first quarter of 2024 compared to P3.61 billion in the same period of 2023. / PR