Atom Araullo explores Siquijor’s captivating new ‘magic’

Prepare to witness the extraordinary beauty of an island long associated with mystique and folklore in the upcoming special of the multi-awarded documentary program “The Atom Araullo Specials,” hosted by award-winning journalist Atom Araullo.

Titled “Magic Island,” the episode airing this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, uncovers Siquijor’s stunning transformation — from a place known for ancient incantations and age-old legends to what the Department of Tourism now hails as the Philippines’ fastest-growing tourist destination.

“Siquijor is now considered a rising star of Philippine tourism because so many people are visiting. According to the Siquijudnons, since 2022 when the pandemic was nearing its end, the number of visitors to the island has been increasing by 50 percent every year. It’s unusual — and a good thing — that so many are coming to such a small island, so we want to see what the island’s magic really is.” said Atom.

Atom explores the wonders of the Bitaug Marine Protected Area, Siquijor’s newly declared and largest marine sanctuary spanning 149 hectares. Beneath its crystal-clear waters thrive vibrant corals, schools of fish, and green sea turtles — whose populations are steadily increasing, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This flourishing ecosystem is one of the reasons Bitaug is celebrated as a world-class dive site.

But progress comes with challenges. On the beaches and in small seaside eateries, Atom meets young locals who fear their island’s quiet charm may fade amid the tourism boom. He also speaks with visitors from Manila who found themselves enraptured by Siquijor — and are now part of its evolving story.

Finally, Atom meets the island’s protectors — community leaders and residents committed to safeguarding their home through initiatives such as waste management and marine conservation.

The episode reveals that Siquijor’s true magic is no longer a secret; it lives in the people who love, protect, and nurture the island every single day.

Don’t miss “Magic Island” on “The Atom Araullo Specials” this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at 3:15 PM on GMA.e. / PR S