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‘Attack on Titan’ orchestral concert set for Manila in August 2027

‘Attack on Titan’ orchestral concert set for Manila in August 2027
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AN OFFICIALLY licensed orchestral concert featuring the music of the global hit anime “Attack on Titan” is coming to Manila on Aug. 28 and 29, 2027. Titled “Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis,” the production will hold its two-night Philippine run, according to local promoter Film Concerts PH.

The performance will feature brand-new symphonic arrangements curated by the series’ original composers, Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto. Unlike previous rock-orchestra tours, this production features an orchestra-first approach, performed live by the Filharmonika Orchestra and the Philippine Madrigal Singers synchronized with high-definition visual projections from the anime.

The Manila shows are part of a global tour that kicks off at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year, followed by stops in Hong Kong and New York before arriving in the Philippines. / BKA S

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph