‘Attack on Titan’ orchestral concert set for Manila in August 2027

AN OFFICIALLY licensed orchestral concert featuring the music of the global hit anime “Attack on Titan” is coming to Manila on Aug. 28 and 29, 2027. Titled “Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis,” the production will hold its two-night Philippine run, according to local promoter Film Concerts PH.

The performance will feature brand-new symphonic arrangements curated by the series’ original composers, Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto. Unlike previous rock-orchestra tours, this production features an orchestra-first approach, performed live by the Filharmonika Orchestra and the Philippine Madrigal Singers synchronized with high-definition visual projections from the anime.

The Manila shows are part of a global tour that kicks off at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year, followed by stops in Hong Kong and New York before arriving in the Philippines. / BKA S