Attorney Topacio cleared in case filed by Jasmine Curtis-Smith

THE court has dismissed the case filed by actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith against lawyer Atty. Ferdinand Topacio.

The complaint, filed in March this year, involved allegations of cyber libel, cyber unjust vexation and gender-based online sexual harassment.

Topacio said he had no personal motive when he criticized the actress during his radio program over her bikini photos on social media, claiming she was merely seeking attention and publicity.

“My pronouncements pertaining to Ms. Curtis-Smith are nothing personal, but merely part of a robust debate in which she has also, time and again, participated as a citizen of this country,” Topacio said in his defense.

As of this writing, Jasmine has yet to issue a statement on the court’s dismissal of her complaint against the lawyer. / TRC S