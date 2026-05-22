AU authorities to investigate Katy Perry sexual assault allegations

AUTHORITIES in Australia have launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by actress Ruby Rose against singer Katy Perry.

The allegation stems from an incident that Rose claimed took place in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010. Earlier this week, Rose accused Perry of sexual assault in a now-deleted social media post.

Victoria Police confirmed to CNN that the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team is investigating the allegation involving an incident that allegedly occurred in Melbourne’s central business district. Authorities declined further comment because the investigation is ongoing.

Perry, through her representative, denied the allegations before the investigation was announced, calling Rose’s claims “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies.” Perry’s camp has not issued additional comments following news of the investigation.

Representatives for Rose have also not responded to multiple media requests for comment.

Rose first made the allegation while responding to a social media post from Complex about Perry’s viral reaction to Justin Bieber during the Coachella music festival. In the deleted post, Rose wrote that Perry had allegedly sexually assaulted her at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne in 2010. / NPG