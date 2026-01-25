Audit exposes toxic gaps in solid waste strategy

Cebu City’s growing waste problem is putting pressure on a system that relies too heavily on landfills. A recent audit shows that years of depending on dumping sites, instead of reducing and recycling waste, have led to rising costs and serious environmental risks. As garbage volumes increase, the City’s waste management strategy is showing clear signs of strain.

Heavy reliance on landfills

State auditors found major weaknesses in how Cebu City handles solid waste. According to the Commission on Audit’s (COA) 2024 Annual Audit Report, the City Government continues to depend mainly on landfilling instead of waste reduction, recycling, and composting programs required under Republic Act 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Records show the City spent P407.77 million on garbage collection and disposal in 2024. This covered the dumping of 216,275.68 tons of waste at the Binaliw landfill, while private haulers collected another 84,970.15 tons. Garbage volume peaked in December 2024, rising by more than 20 percent due to holiday waste.

Costs increased further when tipping fees rose from P700 to P1,100 per ton after Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (Piwsi) took over landfill operations. Auditors said the higher costs reflect poor enforcement of waste segregation rules and limited waste processing at the barangay level.

Failure of segregation and diversion

Although Cebu City has a “No Segregation, No Collection” policy, auditors found it is no longer strictly enforced. Unsegregated waste is still being collected, and in some cases, garbage that residents already separated is mixed together again during collection.

Facilities meant to reduce landfill waste are also underused. Composting sites in Barangays Taptap and Basak Pardo, built for P3.47 million, were never operated and are now used only for storage. The City’s only working composting site in Barangay Kalunasan processes just two tons of waste per day, far below what the city produces.

Risks at the Binaliw landfill

Conditions at the Binaliw landfill raised serious concerns during a joint inspection by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and the City Health Department in September 2024. Inspectors reported open dumping, poor drainage, possible leachate leaks, lack of gas vents, weak stormwater controls, and a strong, persistent odor.

During another visit in January 2025, auditors found that the site had no perimeter fence and lacked visible signage for its Environmental Compliance Certificate. COA warned that these conditions could lead to health problems, including respiratory illness, disease spread, and possible water contamination.

Budget cuts and enforcement issues

Efforts to improve waste management are also affected by limited funding. Cenro reported that the budget for waste diversion programs was cut by 92 percent, from P2.5 million to P200,000. This sharp reduction has weakened waste management efforts at the barangay level.

City officials said they plan to expand composting operations, activate unused recovery facilities, and set up small plastic processing plants. COA, however, stressed that the City must first strictly enforce waste segregation rules and closely monitor landfill operations to protect public health.

What happens next

Attention is now on whether Cebu City can reduce its dependence on landfills and build an effective waste diversion system. COA has urged the City to work with the Health Department to conduct health impact assessments for residents living near the Binaliw landfill.

As Piwsi submits its environmental and odor control plans, the City faces the challenge of restoring funding for programs meant to prevent future waste crises. The coming months will show whether Cebu City can move toward safer and more sustainable waste management practices. / EHP