Audit flags Cebu City Gov’t over unused health facility

MORE than a year after the Department of Health (DOH) turned over a P9.9-million health facility to Cebu City, the Super Family Health Center in Barangay Labangon remains closed as the City has yet to provide funding for its equipment, personnel and other operational needs.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its Sept. 29, 2026 audit observation, called on the Cebu City Government to take immediate steps to make the facility operational, including determining the funding needed to equip and staff the center.

The audit finding showed that the City had not set aside funds for medical equipment, the hiring of medical and allied health personnel and other requirements needed to run the facility.

Budget and permits

The city budget officer, in an explanation dated March 9, confirmed to auditors that no budget had been allocated for these purposes. COA also directed the City to secure the necessary permits and utility connections before the facility could be put into use.

The funding issue, however, is not the only obstacle delaying the opening of the center, as the City is also seeking a legal remedy for missing construction documents. These include the building permit, which officials said are necessary before the facility can obtain a Certificate of Occupancy and legally begin operations.

Missing documents

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Mayor Nestor Archival, said in August that the City Legal Office was already looking into the documentation problem after an inspection by the DOH.

“The problem is the building permit. All the permits from the start,” Siasar said during Archival’s regular press conference.

Siasar said the DOH financed the construction and provided the contractor and construction materials, while the City was responsible for the documentation. Without the required permits and Certificate of Occupancy from the Office of the Building Official (OBO), the City cannot legally operate the facility, he said.

Facility turnover

The DOH formally turned over the Labangon Super Family Health Center to the City on May 5, 2025, during the administration of then-mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia. At the time, Garcia acknowledged that the facility was still bare and would need equipment, personnel and other preparations before it could accept patients.

The center was designed to provide several basic and diagnostic health services, including X-ray, electrocardiogram, dental, maternity, mental health, pharmacy and laboratory services. More than a year after the turnover, however, the facility has yet to serve its intended patients.

Barangay Labangon has since been pushing the City to complete the remaining requirements. Barangay Captain Derrick Yap said the barangay council had passed a resolution seeking electricity and water connections for the facility. Yap said Archival had also visited the center and expressed hope that it could begin operating by October.

The facility was intended to serve not only Labangon residents but also those from nearby barangays, potentially helping reduce the patient load at major public hospitals such as the Cebu City Medical Center and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. While awaiting activation, the barangay has been taking care of basic maintenance and security at the unused facility, recently preparing a ramp for persons with disabilities ahead of the mayor’s inspection.

Unrecorded assets

COA also flagged a separate accounting issue involving the Labangon facility and another Super Family Health Center in Barangay Apas. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the two donated facilities, valued at a combined P22.9 million, had not yet been recorded in the City’s books.

Auditors said the omission understated the City’s Subsidy from National Government and Property, Plant and Equipment accounts. The City Accountant’s Office explained that it could not record the facilities without a deed of donation or a similar legal document.

The Department of General Services (DGS), in a March 4 letter, said it had requested certified copies of the deeds from the DOH 7 and the Cebu City Health Department. As of Feb. 27, however, the corresponding accounting entries had yet to be made.

COA noted that the Apas facility’s failure to be recorded was not a new issue, as the same concern had already been raised in the City’s 2024 annual audit report. The auditors recommended that the City, through the Cebu City Health Department, complete the permits and utility connections for the Labangon facility, coordinate with the City Budget Office on the funding needed to operate it and submit the donation documents to the City Accountant’s Office and DGS. / CAV