THE Cebu Provincial Government owed its component cities, municipalities and barangays P168.05 million in quarry tax and monitoring fee shares as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

State auditors, in their 2025 report, traced the unpaid shares to collections from 2018 to 2025 and said the delay deprived local governments of money they could have used for programs and projects.

The collection period spanned three administrations. Former governor Hilario Davide III was in office in 2018. Former governor Gwendolyn Garcia succeeded him on June 30, 2019, and served until June 30, 2025, when Gov. Pamela Baricuatro took office after defeating Garcia in the May election.

Barangays due the largest share

Of the P168,049,943.29 in unpaid shares, barangays were due P87.99 million, municipalities P47.73 million and component cities P32.33 million.

Section 138 of the Local Government Code of 1991 gives the Province 30 percent of the proceeds from taxes on sand, gravel and other quarry resources. The component city or municipality where extraction takes place gets 30 percent, while the barangay gets 40 percent.

Section 4 of Provincial Ordinance 2021-06, approved on July 28, 2021, applies the same formula to both quarry taxes and monitoring fees.

Cogon in Tuburan had the largest unpaid share among barangays at P17.67 million, followed by Camp 8 in Minglanilla at P14.85 million and Pangdan in Naga City at P7.11 million.

City of Naga led the component cities with P22.85 million in unpaid shares. Toledo City was due P6.43 million and Talisay City P1.99 million.

Among municipalities, Minglanilla had the largest unpaid share at P18.31 million, followed by Consolacion at P7.04 million and Balamban at P3.70 million.

Province cites delay in reports

At the April 13, 2026, audit exit conference, the officer in charge of the Provincial Accounting Office said the Province recorded the local governments’ shares as amounts payable and processed releases every six months.

She said the change in administration in 2025 had delayed the preparation of the required reports. By the time of the conference, processing had resumed and the disbursement vouchers were awaiting pre-audit, she said.

Auditors said the change in administration did not affect the local governments’ right to their shares. COA called for immediate payment, and the Province agreed to release the money. / CDF