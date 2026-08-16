Aug. 21 job fair to offer 4,398 vacancies

JOB seekers in Lapu-Lapu City will have access to 4,398 employment opportunities during the local and overseas job fair of the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) and Philippine Economic Zone Authority’s (Peza) on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

The one-day job fair, dubbed Peso-Peza Local and Overseas Mega Job Fair, is organized by the Lapu-Lapu City Government. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fourth floor of Island Skybar and Lounge at Island Central Mactan. The venue has also hosted previous Lapu-Lapu job fairs.

The activity is being conducted in partnership with the Peza’s Mactan Economic Zone, the Mepz Chamber of Employers and Manufacturers and Island Central Mactan.

According to Peso, 55 employers will participate in the job fair, offering 4,398 vacancies for local and overseas employment.

Of the participating employers, 49 local companies will offer 2,611 openings, while six overseas employers will provide 1,787 positions.

Jobs across industries

Some of the vacancies are for sales staff, machine maintenance workers, quality inspectors, welders, delivery drivers, operator assistants, production samplers, sewers and utility workers.

Other openings include language teachers, production workers, drivers, service crew members, business process outsourcing positions, sales support staff and customer service representatives.

The City Government has conducted several job fairs to connect job seekers with employers and expand employment opportunities for residents. Lapu-Lapu City has held several such events in 2026, including a February fair that offered 1,469 vacancies and an April local and overseas job fair with 4,564 vacancies.

What applicants should bring

Applicants are advised to bring updated resumes or biodata and wear business attire during the event.

The City has also advised job seekers at previous fairs to bring multiple copies of their resumes or biodata and other documents that may be required by employers. / DPC