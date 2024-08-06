August children eye care month: Essential nutrients for kids

As summer winds down and the back-to-school season approaches, August holds a unique significance in many countries around the world. Amidst the excitement of new books, backpacks and school supplies, one essential aspect that often goes overlooked is eye health.

“Children are susceptible to a host of vision and eye problems such as injury, infection and increased nearsightedness,” stated the American Academy of Ophthalmology in its website.

In support of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month in August, this article will delve into foods that contribute to eye health for your kids.

Vitamin A

“Start with foods rich in Vitamin A like carrots, sweet potatoes and spinach. These nutrients are essential for keeping your vision in top shape. Vitamin A helps to support the health of your cornea, the outermost layer of your eye, and is crucial for low-light and color vision,” stated an article by the Florida Eye Center on its website. Foods rich in Vitamin A include spinach, kale and most leafy greens, dairy products like milk and cheese, broccoli and eggs, according to a 2023 article published by Park Slope Eye, a Brooklyn-based eyecare health provider.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

“Include sources of Omega-3s such as salmon, flaxseeds and walnuts in your diet. These healthy fats are crucial for the development and function of your eyes. Omega-3s contribute to the health of the retina, the light-sensitive part of your eye and may help prevent conditions like dry eyes,” stated the Florida Eye Center. According to Park Slope Eye, one can find Omega-3s in fatty fish like mackerel and tuna, as well as in chia seeds, soybeans and tofu.

Vitamin C

“Citrus fruits, strawberries, and bell peppers are packed with Vitamin C, which can potentially help prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps maintain the health of blood vessels in your eyes and helps to support collagen, a protein that provides structure to the eyes,” stated the Florida Eye Center. Foods rich in Vitamin C include oranges and other citrus fruits, strawberries, red and green bell peppers, kiwifruit and broccoli, according to Park Slope Eye.

Antioxidants

“Your child should load up on lutein and zeaxanthin found in kale, broccoli and eggs. Lutein and zeaxanthin are concentrated in the retina and help protect your eyes from harmful high-energy light waves like ultraviolet rays,” stated the Florida Eye Center. According to Park Slope Eye, foods rich in antioxidants include spinach and other leafy green vegetables, zucchini, Brussels sprouts, corn, eggs and citrus fruits.

There are countless ways for parents to make eye-healthy nutrition fun and enjoyable for their children. Imagine a well-packed lunch box filled with colorful, neatly cut vegetables arranged in fun shapes, accompanied by a sweet love note on top. Pairing these nutritious lunches with healthy screen-time habits can make a big difference. Balancing screen time with plenty of outdoor play ensures that kids’ eyes stay healthy and happy. Overall, focusing on these small, delightful touches can help make eye health a positive and enjoyable part of your child’s daily routine.