Augustinian friars back Archdiocese in recovering 'stolen' Boljoon church panels

Last February 14, 2024, the panels resurfaced in the eyes of the public after being donated by a private collector to the National Museum of the Philippines in Manila as a "gift to the nation."

The Augustinian Province of Santo Niño de Cebu-Philippines in a statement posted Tuesday, February 27, said that they fully support Archdiocese of Cebu on its declaration of ownership of the recovered pulpit panels. They called for their prompt return to their rightful place within the Boljoon church.

The friars emphasized that the recovered panels are invaluable artifacts of Catholic Cebuano heritage and hold historical and cultural significance.

These panels are considered a testament to the rich history of the church, which was built in the 1600s by the Augustinian friars themselves. The administration of the church was eventually transferred to the Jesuits in 1737 before being returned to the Augustinian friars a decade later. In 1948, the Augustinian friars transferred the parish to the Bishop of Cebu.

The Boljoon church is one of the oldest standing coral stone churches in the country. It is only second to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in Cebu City, which is currently run by the Augustinian friars.

Additionally, they also advocate for constructive dialogue to address any remaining issues, emphasizing the importance of justice, fairness, and the preservation of heritage. (KJF)