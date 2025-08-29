Aumentado: SugBohol bridge still ‘a long way from reality’

THE proposed bridge connecting Cebu and Bohol still lacks a feasibility study (FS), according to Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado.

The governor made the statement at the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 Reorganizational Meeting on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

“Mao nay giingon nga layo pa gyud na’s tinuod. Wala pa man guy klarong FS. FS man gyud na magsugod (That's why it is said to be still far from reality. There is no clear feasibility study yet. It really has to start with a feasibility study),” Aumentado said.

Aumentado said the project is still a long way from becoming a reality because all projects must begin with an FS to determine if they are feasible.

"I think if we're going to push for it, we need to start with the agency that will support this program like DPWH, since that is the agency for infrastructure," Aumentado said.

He added that a private investor could also propose the bridge through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which would be a different story.

In March 2024, RDC 7 endorsed several priority projects to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for funding. The main projects include a feasibility study for the Negros-Cebu-Bohol Friendship Bridge, the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Water Supply Development Program, and the Tamlang Valley Sustainable Agriculture for Growth and Resiliency Project.

According to RDC 7 Director Jennifer Bretaña, these projects will improve physical connectivity and economic opportunities across the region.

The bridge, which would connect Cordova, Cebu to Getafe, Bohol, is designed to include transmission lines for power, water, and ICT.

Funding for the projects may be included in the 2025 or 2026 budgets, possibly through Official Development Assistance, grants, and loans. (CDF)