Austal secures new catamaran order for construction in Balamban

AUSTAL Philippines, a player in the global shipbuilding industry, has secured a contract to construct a 32-meter catamaran for Rottnest Fast Ferries.

This advanced aluminum vessel, designed by Australian firm Incat Crowther, will be built in Austal’s shipyard at West Cebu Estate (WCE) in Balamban.

This new catamaran is set to accommodate 400 passengers and a five-member crew. The vessel features ample cargo space for bicycles and baggage, powered by two 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines, delivering speeds of up to 25 knots.

Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, said that Austal’s new project further strengthens Cebu’s position as a leading hub for global shipbuilding activities as well as WCE’s as a premier industrial hub in the region.

“West Cebu Estate has long been a cornerstone of Cebu’s economic advancement. Our success is rooted in providing world-class infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem that supports businesses like Austal Philippines in advancing their operations,” de Mesa said in a statement. “This new project not only highlights Austal’s capabilities but also underscores the unique strengths of WCE — highly skilled local talent, streamlined logistics and regulatory support that anticipates business needs. Through our ongoing expansion, we remain committed to positioning WCE as the premier industrial hub in the region, driving sustainable growth for Cebu and beyond.”

Since its establishment at WCE in 2012, Austal Philippines has delivered 21 vessels to 12 clients across 11 countries. In 2022, Austal expanded into drydocking and ship repair services.

According to de Mesa, WCE offers businesses like Austal reliable access to power, water, telecommunications and construction services — all essential for meeting high production demands. The estate also provides a skilled local workforce, ensuring a steady supply of talent.

With its dedicated seaport, WCE makes logistics smoother, enabling efficient movement of goods. Additionally, streamlined regulatory services, including a one-stop-shop for Peza and Bureau of Customs support, simplify processes for all companies on site.

At present, WCE hosts 12 key locators from medium to heavy industries, including globally recognized shipbuilders like Tsuneishi Heavy Industries of Japan, Advanced Catamaran Composites of the USA and Cebu Marine Industry Inc. of Taiwan.

WCE has directly generated over 14,000 jobs and attracted more than P32 billion in investments. In 2023 alone, the estate’s locators exported goods valued at over $545 million.

In response to increasing industrial demand, WCE has embarked on a 39-hectare expansion, supported by an initial investment of P1.4 billion.

The expansion will accommodate light to medium manufacturing industries, including automotive, semiconductor and electronics, further diversifying WCE’s locator base and generating an additional 14,000 jobs.

Aboitiz Infra said WCE has already secured four new confirmed locators.

In 2025, the estate will break ground on a new commercial complex featuring a neighborhood mall, transport terminal, communal park and commercial lots. These amenities are designed to enhance the quality of life for the estate’s workforce and residents. / KOC