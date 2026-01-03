Australian found dead inside pension house

POLICE are investigating the death of an Australian national found inside a pension house in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, on New Year’s Day.

Mandaue City Police Office spokesperson Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro said the body was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, inside Room 212L of Maanyag Pension on F.B. Cabahug St.

Authorities identified the victim as Kevin Parrat, of legal age, who was temporarily staying at the establishment.

Villaro said personnel from Police Station 1 responded to the scene after receiving the report. Responding officers found the victim lying on his bed.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating Parrat had been dead for some time before the discovery.

Villaro said the incident was officially reported to the police at 10:30 a.m., several hours after the body was first found.

Investigators coordinated with the Mandaue City Forensic Unit 7 to process the scene. Evidence gathered is expected to help establish a timeline and determine the cause of death.

Villaro said the cause of death remains undetermined. She added that authorities are verifying the victim’s recent activities and coordinating with relevant offices. / ABC