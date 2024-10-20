Austria eyes Cebu’s tech talent at Goab

WORK in Austria, a division of the Austrian Business Agency (ABA), is set to promote its employment program at the upcoming Geeks On A Beach (Goab) conference in Cebu, scheduled for Nov. 14-15, 2024.

This presents a strategic opportunity for ABA to engage with tech professionals and entrepreneurs, highlighting Austria as an attractive destination for skilled talent. It is set to showcase the comprehensive range of free services available to skilled workers on their path to employment in Austria.

“Austria offers international skilled workers new perspectives and exciting career opportunities in the heart of Europe. Thanks to its stable economy, high standard of living, and attractive working conditions, Austria is one of the most sought-after labor markets in Europe,” said Raphael Rey Bacolod, director of Indonesia and Philippines, Work in Austria, in a statement.

Goab is the country’s premier international tech startup conference. It gathers hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and notable figures from the country’s startup ecosystem happening at JPark Island Resort Hotel in Mactan, Cebu. The event is in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

Austria and the Philippines share a long history of collaboration, with more than 30,000 Filipinos already calling Austria home. The signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2023 between the two nations further solidified this close relationship.

The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation in recruiting and supporting vital and skilled workers from the Philippines. The Philippines is the first country to enter such an agreement with Austria.

“Beyond its breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage, Austria offers numerous incentives for skilled workers. With a robust economy, Austria provides a healthy work-life balance, comprehensive social security, and high-quality healthcare, all within a relatively affordable cost of living,” said Bacolod.

“For Filipino professionals, especially in IT, engineering, healthcare, and nursing sectors, Austria presents a wealth of job opportunities. As Austrian companies strive to combat the country’s growing shortage of skilled workers, they are increasingly looking to the global market to fill key positions,” Bacolod added.

In May 2024, Austria and the Philippines celebrated Philippine-Austrian Friendship Week with events organized by the Philippine Embassy in Austria, the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the ABA. These events aimed to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two countries, focusing on skilled labor.

Work in Austria offers free services designed to help skilled workers transition smoothly into their new roles in Austria. Additionally, the Philippines recently opened a Migrant Workers Office in Vienna to provide on-the-ground support for Filipinos already working in Austria or planning to relocate.

Its support services include free counseling on living and working in Austria, job search assistance through platforms like the new “Talent Hub,” help with immigration procedures for individuals and their families, and information programs to prepare for the move to Austria.

These efforts are designed to make the transition to living and working in Austria as seamless as possible for international professionals. / KOC