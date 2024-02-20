Austrian bikers group holds dental mission in Marigondon

A GROUP of Austrian bikers led a dental mission in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Close to 600 residents of Marigondon received free tooth extraction and oral care during the dental mission organized by the Outsider MC Mactan Chapter and held in Sitio Haruhay Kalubihan.

Grateful

Marigondon Barangay Capt. Milagros Amores expressed her gratitude to the group for choosing her barangay for the dental mission.

Twelve dentists attended to the dental needs of the barangay residents who would otherwise have had to visit private dentists charging up to P800 for tooth extraction.

The group also provided free snacks for the patients and lunch for the barangay workers who assisted in the activity.