Austrian court jails man over alleged Taylor Swift concert attack plan

A 21-YEAR-OLD Austrian man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after authorities uncovered his alleged plan to carry out a terrorist attack during a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024.

The suspect, identified only as Beran A due to Austria’s privacy laws, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2024, just one day before Swift’s scheduled concert in the Austrian capital.

Following the incident, the singer’s three-night concert series in Vienna was canceled.

The accused pleaded guilty in court. Reuters reported that he hid his face while entering the courtroom and later apologized before the sentence was announced.

Investigators said authorities found evidence that he had attempted to acquire weapons, including a machine gun and grenades and had materials linked to the extremist group Islamic State.

He was also accused of planning possible attacks in other cities in the Middle East. According to the report, he became emotional after hearing the court’s decision. / TRC S