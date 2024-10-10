Authorities probe 38 Chinese nationals nabbed in Moalboal, Cebu

THE 38 Chinese nationals who were apprehended by the police on October 9, 2024, inside a resort in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal, are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to determine whether or not they were involved in illicit activities related to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (Pogo).

The authorities brought an interpreter because the arrested individuals could not speak English.

The foreigners may face charges for breaking immigration laws and possibly being involved in Pogo-related activities, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

The Chinese nationals failed to present any documentation, including passports.

"Right now, what we can say is they don't have documents, so in situations like these, we need to coordinate with the BI since they have the authority on the matter. We are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to determine what possible violations these foreigners may have committed so the case can be forwarded to them," Pelare said.

Pelare added that as part of their inquiry, they will find out if these individuals were victims of human trafficking.

The authorities received reports that the foreigners were prohibited from leaving the resort.

They were allowed to swim, but they had to come back inside the building right away to continue their work.

"That's a possibility, which is why we will investigate whether they were illegally detained, and if we can prove that and gather evidence, then we will file charges against those operating or organizing these activities," added Pelare.

Pelare stated that they also are investigating whether these Chinese nationals came from Pampanga or Lapu-Lapu City, where Pogo hubs were previously raided.

"We are looking into that. There's a strong possibility they are part of the same group, but as I've mentioned, there are language barriers between our investigators and these foreigners, so we cannot speculate unless we can establish smooth communication," Pelare explained.

Meanwhile, the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU 7) will conduct a forensic investigation of the computers and other electronic devices seized from the resort as soon as the court-approved search warrant is obtained to find out if these were used in Pogo operations.

The Chinese nationals reportedly began renting the entire resort on September 24, 2024, at P200,000 per month.

Authorities are looking into whether the foreign owner of the resort, whose wife is a Filipina, is also liable. (AYB)