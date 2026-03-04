Authorities probe ‘dynamite fishing’ near Lapu-Lapu Resort Area

LOCAL authorities are investigating reports of alleged dynamite fishing along the shores of Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City. The investigation began after a concerned citizen shared photos with SunStar Cebu showing the suspected illegal activity near a private resort on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Protecting a tourism hotspot

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has directed officials to take action to protect the community, noting that the barangay is a well-known tourism area with several hotels, making it vital to keep the waters safe.

Following the mayor's directive, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) coordinated with Punta Engaño Barangay Captain Crisanto Estardo on Wednesday, March 4. Captain Estardo said measures will be implemented to strengthen monitoring and prevent similar illegal activities in the area.

Searching for evidence

The initial investigation points to fishermen from Sitios Mangal and Solas as the possible suspects. Authorities are also tracing a sea vessel seen in the concerned citizens's photo to help identify those involved.

However, Estardo stressed that any action will depend on proof, such as documents or other evidence, to hold the right people responsible.

Cenro officer-in-charge Jocelyn Abayan said the barangay had reported no previous sightings of dynamite fishing and had received no related complaints. Cenro personnel visited Sitio Mangal to search for additional evidence but found no dead fish or affected marine life.

Abayan said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the incident shown in the photo occurred recently or in the past. In response to the photos circulating online, the barangay recently held a meeting with fishermen who were previously listed for engaging in dynamite fishing.

The challenge of guarding the coast

Protecting the sea from dynamite fishing is a massive job. Lt. Col. Randy Monsanto Naval, assistant regional chief of the Maritime Regional Unit 7, instructed the Cebu Maritime Police Station chief to verify the report and conduct a follow-up investigation.

Naval explained that constant monitoring of coastal waters remains a challenge because of the region's vast coastal areas. He noted that the maritime police have limited manpower and floating assets, and authorities may have been monitoring waters off Olango Island at the time of the reported incident.

To help protect the environment, Naval urged the public to report similar incidents promptly to authorities to prevent larger problems and ensure swift action. Anyone who spots illegal activity can report their concerns directly to local police or barangay officials. / DPC