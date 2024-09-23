Authorities search for boy who vanished while swimming Toledo City lake

SCUBA divers from the Philippine Coast Guard in Toledo City, Cebu, along with the members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with four friends at Damon Lake in Purok 2, Barangay Luray, Toledo, on Saturday morning, September 21, 2024.

This information was disclosed by Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Salvacion, the case investigator from Police Community Precinct 1, based in Lutopan, Toledo.

According to Salvacion, they received a call shortly after 10 a.m., notifying them about the missing boy, identified as Randy, a resident of F. Rabaya St., Kimba, Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu.

It was reported that the victim and his four companions were swimming in the area, riding on a bamboo raft.

However, the four were shocked when Randy fell from the raft.

They tried to pull him up, but they were unable to do so because they felt like something was pulling Randy down.

Salvacion revealed that the lake had not been utilized for swimming recently due to its depth and that several people had drowned there in the past.

It's reported that the boy's parents have sought help from a fortune teller in trying to locate their son. (DVG, TPT)