Authorities seek community help to address recurring vandalism

Summary:

The Mandaue City Police Office and City Government are strengthening monitoring systems and community participation to address persistent spray-paint vandalism on public property and infrastructure.

Police Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. proposed a transaction verification process to trace buyers of readily available spray paint, noting that real-time detection remains an operational challenge.

City Councilor Joel Seno stated that the anti-vandalism crackdown often involves idle youth, clarifying that Mandaue City’s approach focuses on education and awareness rather than immediate punishment or arrest.

MANDAUE City authorities are moving to strengthen monitoring systems and reinforce community participation to address persistent spray-paint vandalism.

Officials said the issue remains difficult to control because of easy access to the material and the challenge of identifying those responsible.

Mandaue City Police Office Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. said authorities need stronger mechanisms to verify and trace individuals who purchase spray paint. He noted that this tracking would help law enforcement identify potential suspects behind reported property damage.

Acosta explained that establishing a verification process would allow police to conduct proper backtracking of transactions. Because spray paint is not a prohibited item and is readily available in mini-stores and local markets, monitoring buyers is an ideal step to gather investigative leads.

“It has been painted again. This is really what we are experiencing,” Acosta said, acknowledging that vandalism remains a continuous concern. He added that these acts frequently occur in less populated areas, making real-time detection a significant operational challenge.

Resolving the problem requires strong cooperation from the community, and Acosta urged residents to report incidents and provide information immediately. He explained that sweeping arrests are impractical, meaning the police must collaborate closely with residents and barangay officials to establish the identities of those responsible.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Joel Seno described vandalism as a perennial problem that many local government units continue to face. He said the Mandaue City Government aims to strengthen its crackdown on incidents involving damage to public property and infrastructure, which often involve idle youth.

Seno clarified that the City’s approach focuses on education and awareness rather than immediate punishment or arrest. / ABC