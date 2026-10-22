Authorities seek parents of baby found abandoned in Cordova

THE Municipality of Cordova, through its Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), is looking for the parents or relatives of a baby boy found abandoned in Barangay Day-as.

The baby was found at around 3:45 p.m. on October 13, 2026, in front of the gate of a residence in Purok Mantalisay.

Local officials appealed to anyone with information on the infant’s parents or relatives to contact MSWDO head Perlito Mahinay at 09323233492.

Bag left beside the baby

A video the homeowner posted on Facebook showed the boy dressed and wrapped in clothes, with a green eco-bag beside him. Inside were new items: a baby bottle, milk, wet wipes and clothes.

The infant was taken to the Day-as Barangay Hall for assistance, then to the Cordova Primary Health Care Facility before being referred to the MSWDO for care.

Agency urges legal surrender

The National Authority for Child Care-Regional Alternative Child Care Office 7 earlier urged parents facing difficult personal, social or economic circumstances to seek help and surrender their children legally instead of abandoning them.

Parents who believe they can no longer provide proper care may approach local social workers and other authorized child-care facilities, the agency said. It coordinated with the MSWDO on the case.

The Municipality said that if no one comes forward within one month, it will begin proceedings to declare the child legally abandoned and available for adoption under Republic Act 11642, or the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act. (DPC)