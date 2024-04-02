Autism on screen: TV shows, films championing autism representation

Over the years, society’s perception of mental health has undergone a remarkable transformation. Topics that were once taboo are now being openly discussed and embraced. This shift in attitude is exemplified by the portrayal of characters with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in mainstream television shows and movies.

One of the most significant strides towards inclusivity in media representation has been the portrayal of characters with ASD. In the past, such characters were rare, and when they did appear, they were often portrayed stereotypically or as side characters. However, in recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of shows and movies featuring main characters with ASD.

These portrayals are not only a significant step towards inclusivity but also serve as a valuable tool for increasing understanding and empathy towards individuals with ASD. While we may never fully comprehend the experiences of those on the spectrum, these shows and movies provide valuable insights into their world.

In observance of World Autism Awareness Day (April 2), here is a list of some of the best TV shows and movies that feature characters on the autism spectrum:

“Atypical” (TV series, 2017–2021)