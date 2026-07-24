Auto industry group sees hike in car sales for second half of 2026

AN AUTOMOTIVE industry executive on Thursday, July 23, 2026, expressed hope for a sustained rise in domestic vehicle sales, with June 2026 sales reaching their highest level so far this year, up 11 percent month-on-month.

Data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc. (TMA) show that total vehicle sales among their members reached 37,231 units, up from the 33,532 units in the previous month.

However, total units sold in the first half of the year reached 204,557, down 11.4 percent from 230,912 in the same period last year.

Amidst the annual drop, Campi president Jose Maria Atienza noted the positive month-on-month development, saying this “brings a more optimistic second semester outlook.”

He attributed his optimism to the launch of new internal combustion engine (ICE) and various electrified vehicles (xEVs) during the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) last June, which saw the launch of new models as well as improved versions of existing ones.

“This June, we saw sales of both Internal ICE vehicles and xEVs rise. Industry sales of gas and diesel cars grew by 10.0 percent versus May due to more stable fuel prices, while xEVs grew by 49.2 percent thanks to

improving supply levels,” he said.

Last June alone, sales of passenger cars rose 20.5 percent to 8,061 units from month-ago’s 6,692 units, while commercial vehicle sales reached 29,170, up 8.7 percent from month-ago’s 26,840.

For EVs, total sales last June rose 16 percent to 6,995 units from the previous month’s 6,032.

The Campi and TMA report showed that most of the xEV sales for June are accounted for by Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which accounted for 28 percent of total vehicle sales in the sixth month this year.

It added that Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. posted the biggest sale at around 17,627 units, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., 6,535; Suzuki Philippines Inc., 1,532 units; Ford Group Philippines Inc., with 1,298 units; and Honda Cars Philippines, Inc., 1,245 units. / PNA