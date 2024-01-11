Autopsy shows 18-year-old mother died of asphyxia

A TEENAGE mom who was found dead in her house in Sitio Cansagahan, Barangay Sudlon, Cebu City last December 31 died of asphyxia from strangulation.

This was according to the preliminary results of the autopsy carried out by the Regional PNP Forensic Unit 7 on the body of 18-year-old Angela Arcilla.

Asphyxia is a condition when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death.

The victim was found dead by her live-in partner Jomart Monicar while nursing her baby inside their room on New Year's Eve at around 6:30 p.m.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), stated that the results show the victim's cause of death was loss of oxygen caused by strangling.

Rafter indicated that further inquiry was necessary since it was still unclear whether the woman was strangled by someone else or if she killed herself by strangling herself.

“We are not leaving this case unattended. Naa gyud ta’y gihapo’y gipanguha nga additional nga ebidensiya (We have gathered additional evidence) although the result of the autopsy will really help a lot kasi detalyado," Rafter said.

One of the pieces of evidence that the police have obtained from Monicar is a blanket that was allegedly used in strangling the victim.

Rafter said that Monicar had made some remarks that went against what he had said earlier, but they would not reveal them at the moment. (With TPT)