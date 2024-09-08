Auxilio intends to deal Bantay first loss

REYCAR Auxilio is eying another win as he slugs it out with undefeated prospect Junibert Bantay on Sept. 21, 2024 at the Carcar Sports Complex in Carcar City.

“This will be a good fight because Bantay is a very good fighter,” Auxilio’s coach, Big Yellow Boxing Gym head trainer Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora, told SunStar Cebu. “I hope his opponent is willing to trade punches so that it will turn into an entertaining fight for the fans. We will try to knock him out.”

The 26-year-old Auxilio, nicknamed “The Machine”, won his last two fights. He defeated veterans Remon Basas and Marjhun Tabamo via a fourth-round stoppage and a second-round knockout, respectively.

The 24-year-old Bantay, who just transitioned to the paid ranks last year, won both of his fights in 2024. He walked away with a majority decision victory over Louie Jay Albino and beat Shane Panteleon by unanimous decision. This is his first eight-round fight.

Bantay is one of the talented pugs of veteran boxing promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy.

Auxilio is 6-3-1 with five knockouts, while Bantay is 4-0 with one knockout.

Auxilio’s Big Yellow Boxing Gym teammate Emje Felicilda is also seeing action on the same card.

Felicilda (1-0) looks to stay unbeaten as he takes on newcomer Carlo Condes in a four-rounder.

Felicilda turned pro last June 10, 2024, and scored a convincing unanimous decsion win over Apolinario Cano in Toledo City.

In the other fights, Jemuel Aranas (4-1, 2 KOs) faces off with Charlie Malupangue (9-12-4, 6 KOs), Kasty Flores (3-1, 2 KOs) trades leathers with Joperson Trazo (2-0-1), Leonard Pores III (3-0, 3 KOs) locks horns with George Sedillo (2-1-3), Jeffre Jimenez (1-0) fights Daniel Empis (0-1), Vicente Unidos makes his pro debut against fellow rookie Mell Beronio, and Aldren Aton (1-1) exchanges blows with Marvin Rusiana (1-6-1). / EKA