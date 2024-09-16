Avantrac captures A+E cage plum

AVANTRAC bagged the crown in the Architect+Engineers Basketball 7th Corporate Cup with a close 67-63 victory over CBM Engineering in the championship game last Sept. 14, 2024 at the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus Gym.

Noriko Benedicto carried Avantrac to victory in a tight game with an impressive 21 points, shooting five of six from beyond the arc. Lawrence Gayotin added 14 points, five rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Jett Latonio led CBM Engineering with 23 markers, six boards, three assists, and three steals. Ivan Deo contributed 15 points.

On the other hand, Phelps Dodge trampled Buildrite, 96-54, to take third place honors.

Jan Manalili led Phelps Dodge with an all-around performance of 26 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. John Cubar contributed 19 markers and nine boards for Phelps Dodge.

Miguel Cenabre had 26 points and grabbed seven boards for Buildrite.

Benedicto was named Finals MVP, while Phelps Dodge’s Manalili bagged the Conference MVP honors.

Manalili along with CBM Engineering’s Ivan Deo, Buildrite’s Cenabre, Avantrac’s Gayotin and CBM Engineering’s Latonio were named to the league’s Mythical Five. / EKA