Avantrac downs Strato, 73-71, in Architects Cup

AVANTRAC opened its title campaign with a close 73-71 win over Strato in the 7th Architects + Engineers Corporate Cup basketball tournament March 15, 2024 at the University of San Carlos gym in Cebu City.

JC Tangapa had 13 points, while Dexy Suico added 12 to lead Avantrac.

In other games of the opening day triple-header, CBM routed Golden Hammer, 95-77.

CBM’s Ivan Deo scored 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Wesley Viejo added 17, while Zircon Bulawan added 13. Mark Miole almost had a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phelps Dodge slipped past Buildrite, 86-85. Leonil Ibraita led the winners with 24 points, while Nestor Pacana added 13 markers.

Michael Cinco scored 39 points, highlighted by seven triples, for Buildrite, but it was all for naught in the close loss. / JNP