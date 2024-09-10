Avanzado: Mugna

The 6th Tubô Art Fair, held recently at Ayala Center Cebu, stayed true to its purpose with this year’s theme, “Ascend.”

The word “tubô” — meaning “growth” in Cebuano — had always been a significant event for Cebu’s talented lot because here, artists can personally interact with the public, especially those willing to hear them talk about their art. This year’s program included onstage talks, film screenings, song numbers, poetry reading and around 300 artists of various ages and nationalities participated this year.

Also on the same weekend, the 3rd Cebu Art Book Fair was held in a separate area in the mall. Founders Mark Deutsch and Marc Abuan created this event to encourage publishing in Cebu.

***

This year’s Bahanding Sugbuanon Awardee for Visual Arts Celso Duazo Pepito held a wide ranging solo exhibit to celebrate the launch of his catalogue “Antecedence.” This catalogue is a precursor to a coffee table book on his life’s work that is due to be launched this November here in Cebu. Visitors to the exhibit were amazed to see that prior to his signature Cebuano Cubism style, Celso created beautiful pieces in impressionism and realism.

***

OIKOS Orchard and Farm marked its third year with a day filled with activities for visitors who truly appreciate what Bernard “Berber” Restificar has built and nurtured there in the hills of Barangay Bae in Sibonga. Highlights of the program was the cooking demo of Manding’s Timeless Heirloom Recipe from the1950s (sardine making using “tulingan”) by Chef Sweetie Maurillo. This was presented by the Slow Food Community whose main aim is the safeguarding of the food and cultural heritage of Sugbo. In the later part of the day, Art Exploration was conducted by Cebu Artists Inc. president Jojo Sagayno. In between there were raffle prizes given away consisting of seedlings of rare native trees.

***

Renowned Cebu-based artist Florentino Impas Jr. returned to his roots to receive the Most Outstanding SNSAT-SSCT-SNCU Alumni Karajawan Award to honor his talent as a Visual Artist and Realism Painter. In partnership with the City Government of Surigao, he hosted a Florentino’s On-the-Spot Painting Contest to encourage love for art in his hometown.