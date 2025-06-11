Aventus targets business hubs with tech-integrated clinic in Cebu IT Park

AVENTUS Medical Care Inc., an outpatient healthcare service provider, opened its 22nd clinic in the Philippines located in Cebu IT Park.

This expansion underscores the group’s ambition to scale its tech-driven healthcare model across fast-growing urban centers nationwide.

The new Cebu IT Park clinic aims to serve the significant population of professionals, tech companies, and offices within the area. This aligns with the company’s objective to provide more accessible healthcare to burgeoning business communities.

“The decision to establish a clinic in Cebu IT Park reflects our commitment to deliver accessible, high-quality care to emerging urban business hubs,” said Dr. Jan Karl Amoin, associate director for Multi-Specialty Clinics – Visayas, Aventus. Amoin added that the Cebu IT Park area represents “the intersection of growth, innovation and rising healthcare demand.”

The new facility offers a comprehensive suite of services, including primary care, specialist consultations, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, and occupational health programs such as annual physical exams and pre-employment screenings. Teleconsultation support and wellness packages tailored for younger, health-conscious patients are also part of the offering.

Aventus said it continues to invest in technology infrastructure to support its expansion. The clinic is fully integrated with the group’s electronic health records system, enabling seamless data sharing across its nationwide network. Patients can book appointments online, consult remotely through telemedicine and manage health records via the company’s proprietary Agora app and web-based portal.

“Digital integration is a cornerstone of our patient experience,” Amoin explained, noting that “whether it’s booking, consultations, or follow-ups, we aim to minimize friction at every touchpoint.” This tech-enabled model is designed to cater to both individual patients and Aventus’s extensive base of corporate clients, which includes hundreds of partner organizations across the country.

The company also aims to offer competitive pricing, appealing to HR departments and business process outsourcing firms seeking cost-effective employee wellness programs.

“Our value lies in delivering scalable, streamlined healthcare solutions designed for the speed and efficiency that today’s businesses demand,” Amoin noted.

Following the Cebu IT Park launch, Aventus plans further expansion across Visayas and Mindanao, with an eye toward rapid rollout in Luzon’s emerging urban corridors.

“This launch is only the beginning,” Amoin added. “We’re actively pursuing expansion across the country to support growing business districts with efficient, tech-enabled care.” / KOC