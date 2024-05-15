AVGCC the view tee kicks off today

THE View Invitational Tournament, the annual member-guest event of Alta Vista Golf & Country Club, tees off on the rolling layout carved on the hills of Pardo in the southern part of Cebu City on Thursday, May 16.

The View Invitational is a four-day, 36-hole event using the Modified Stableford Scoring System. A field of 400 players will be vying for honors in the regular and the seniors division.

For a team to qualify in the seniors class, no member must be less than 55 years old (including those turning 55 years old later this year) and the total age of the players must not be less than 120 years.

There will be specially crafted trophies for the overall best gross and best net teams as well as for the top three of Divisions 1 to 3. For the seniors’ division, there will be prizes for the best gross and the top three for the net.

At stake as hole-in-one prize will be P1 million cash on holes No. 8 and 15 and P100,000 on holes No. 2, 6 and 13. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be equally shared.

Other hole-in-one prizes are six-night stay at Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, a two-night stay at J Park Resort, an overnight stay with gaming and dining credits from NuStar Resort and Casino, three-night stay at T-Shine Resort and cash from Lapu-Lapu International College.

SkyGo has also put a Boss model motorcycle on line for an eagle on any par-4 hole. If this is not won during the competition, it will be raffled off as a door prize during the awards ceremony.

Entry fee for the event is P7,000 per player and this entitles each participant to a P5,000 gift voucher, which can be redeemed at the pop-up store set up at the club and a K7G golf umbrella. There will also be minor and major door prizes for participants attending the awards ceremony on Sunday at the Alta Vista ballroom.

There will be two shotgun starts every play day at 6 a.m. and 12 noon. / PR