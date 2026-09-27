Aviation careers poised to grow amid headwinds

AMID high jet fuel prices triggered by the war in the Middle East that slowed travel at the start of the year, the aviation industry is still expected to generate millions of jobs over the next two decades, creating opportunities for Cebuano aviation students.

Speaking at the fourth Cebu Aviation Summit 2026, on Friday, Sept. 25, Airworks Aviation Academy president Vincent Ong said the industry’s long-term fundamentals remain strong despite geopolitical tensions, elevated fuel costs and near-term uncertainty.

Boeing’s latest 20-year outlook estimates that the global aviation industry will need about 2.7 million new aviation professionals over the next two decades, including 660,000 pilots, 710,000 technicians and one million cabin crew members.

Southeast Asia alone is expected to require about 243,000 new aviation professionals during the period, Ong said.

“The world will need you, Asia will need you, Southeast Asia will need you,” Ong told students at the summit.

He said the demand shows that aviation careers extend well beyond becoming a pilot, with opportunities for aircraft engineers and technicians, cabin crew, airport professionals, air traffic controllers, ground operations specialists, instructors and other aviation workers.

Ong also pointed to increasing international recruitment activity in the Philippines, particularly by Gulf airlines, as a sign of continued demand for Filipino aviation professionals.

“The world knows Filipinos have the talent, the discipline, the English proficiency and the service culture to succeed in aviation,” he said.

Cebu as aviation training hub

For Cebu, Ong said the opportunities are being reinforced by the expansion of international air connectivity through Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“More international airlines are flying. More destinations are being connected to Cebu,” he said. “And with every new airline, every new route, every new aircraft creates opportunities.”

He said Cebu is also emerging as an aviation training hub serving markets beyond the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific runs its pilot cadet program in Cebu, while Vietnamese carrier VietJet has tapped AirWorks to manage its own cadet pilot program, Ong said.

VietJet has more than 500 aircraft on order from Airbus and Boeing, he added.

“We are no longer talking about training Filipinos for airlines in the Philippines. We are beginning to train the next generation of aviation professionals for Southeast Asia and beyond,” Ong said.

He credited the Cebu Provincial Government, MCIA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines for supporting the development of the local aviation training ecosystem.

Piece of advice

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who previously worked as a senior flight purser at Cathay Pacific Airways, said her own aviation career showed her both the opportunities and demands of the industry.

Addressing students at the summit, Baricuatro said aviation may appear glamorous from the outside because of the uniforms, aircraft, travel and international destinations, but working in the industry requires discipline, responsibility, teamwork and service.

“I understand that excitement. I truly do. I also understand the hard work behind the dream,” she said.

Baricuatro recalled experiencing the international lifestyle associated with aviation, including flying between cities in Europe, but said the profession also required rigorous training and preparation.

She cited annual emergency examinations and other

requirements that aviation professionals must complete to maintain their qualifications.

“A flight does not happen because of one pilot or one cabin crew member,” she said. “Behind every safe journey are hundreds of people doing their job well.”

These include those maintaining aircraft, working on the ground, managing operations, ensuring safety and taking care of passengers, she said.

She cited teamwork, preparedness, composure under pressure and service as lessons she carried from aviation into public service.

Opportunities

Baricuatro encouraged the aviation industry to continue creating opportunities for Cebuano students to train, learn and build careers in the province.

“I hope we can continue creating opportunities for our Cebuano youth to train, learn, work and build their careers right here in Cebu,” she said.

Cebu’s role as one of the country’s major gateways to the world, together with the province’s tourism and economic expansion and its efforts to attract visitors, investments and international events, makes aviation an important part of its growth, she said.

She urged students aspiring to become pilots, cabin crew, mechanics, engineers, ground personnel and other aviation professionals to prepare themselves for the demands of the industry.

According to Ong, the Cebu Aviation Summit is intended to help young people understand those different pathways and connect with professionals who have already built careers in the industry.

He said students should not feel limited to careers they already know and encouraged them to ask questions and learn about the range of opportunities available.

“Every captain was once a student, every engineer was once a young person deciding what career to pursue, every flight attendant had a first interview, every aviation professional started somewhere,” Ong said. / KOC