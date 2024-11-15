Aviation Summit in Cebu ‘boosts’ Otop sales

CEBU’S One-Town-One-Product (Otop) micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) generated P115,091 in sales during a five-day cultural showcase at Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, Cebu.

Select Otop entrepreneurs presented their finest local products at the event for delegates attending the 59th Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation Asia and Pacific Regions, held from Oct. 14-18, 2024, in Lapu-Lapu City and hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap).

The annual DGCA gathering attracted aviation leaders from 47 countries across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss aviation safety, security, air navigation, environmental issues and the economic development of air transportation.

This year, the Philippines used the occasion to highlight its cultural heritage, offering a global stage for Filipino MSMEs to showcase traditional goods, artisanal crafts and local delicacies.

“This event is a tremendous opportunity for our Cebu-based entrepreneurs to showcase the creativity, quality and heritage of our products to an international audience,” said Rose Mae Quiñanola, provincial director at the Department of Trade and Industry-Cebu. “We’re grateful to Caap for this platform that allows us to share Filipino culture with visitors from across Asia and the Pacific while supporting our local MSMEs.”

Around 400 delegates enjoyed a display of Cebu’s craftsmanship, with featured Otop MSMEs such as Audrey’s Confectioneries, known for its modern twist on traditional Filipino sweets; Hinablon sa Cebu, showcasing handwoven textiles honoring the Visayan weaving tradition; HoliCow, an advocate for sustainable crafts producing high-quality home goods; and Otop Hub Ayala-Lamac, which highlighted handmade items from Cebu’s Lamac community artisans.

Quiñanola noted that the DGCA Conference served as both an aviation-focused gathering and a cultural exchange, enhancing Cebu’s visibility on the global stage and solidifying the Philippines’ reputation as a hub for aviation and tourism.

“This successful collaboration highlights the role of local MSMEs in promoting Filipino culture and providing sustainable economic opportunities for Cebu’s communities,” she added. / KOC