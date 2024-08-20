Avid reader tops Psychometrician Licensure Exam

WHILE many find their ideal career path after starting a college degree, an avid reader from Lapu-Lapu City stayed true to her love for reading and pursued Psychology; years later, she landed in the Top 10 of the recent Psychometrician Licensure Exams.

Alliah Grace Parojinog, a graduate from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), gotthe highest rank among Cebu-based licensure exam takers and placed third nationwide in the August 2024 Psychometricians Licensure Examination.

The Professional Regulation Commission released the results of the licensure exams on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

“What really sticks is my love for reading because in psychology you never run out of materials to read about like there are so many theories, always updating research and everything,” said Parojinog in Cebuano in an interview on Tuesday.

Parojinog emphasized that just like others, she also grew up wanting to pursue different careers, but she chose a degree in psychology for its constant practice of reading and researching.

“Aside from being able to quench my thirst to get to know more about the human mind, I also get to help people,” Parojinog said.

Parojinog is the eldest of three siblings from Lapu-Lapu City and has been a consistent honor student and scholar since elementary.

Two other Cebuanos landed in the Top 10 of the August 2024 Psychometrician Exam. Franz Banguian of the Cebu Normal University placed sixth (86.20 percent), while Vennise Bayo of Cebu Doctors’ University (85.60 percent), placed ninth.

‘Sis-piration’

While her parents are not physically with her to motivate and cheer her on her review journey, she is backed up by her siblings, especially her younger sister, Angelie Myrrh Parojinog, a third-year Political Science student at the University of the Philippines-Cebu.

“In relation to the bond, I guess it’s also important, aside from the friendship, because we are the adults and left at home in the family since the other members are away to work, I think it is also a factor,” explained the younger Parojinog.

Myrrh fought back tears as she recalled how her sister decided to take the exam after a year of preparation, rather than immediately after graduation.

“She’s the type of person who always wants to be sure; she doesn’t make impulsive decisions,” Myrrh said.

Whenever she felt frustrated or unmotivated, Alliah said her younger sister was the one who constantly reminded her of her goals.

Both of their parents are working— their father is in Surigao helping with their aunt’s business, while their mother is abroad as an overseas Filipino worker.

“If there is someone that I am completely honest in my journey in the review it would be my sister. She reminded me what I really want when sometimes I get lost,” Parojinog said.

Parojinog graduated in 2023 but did not immediately take the licensure exam, instead, she tried to juggle work during weekdays and reviewed during weekends.

“I prayed for it (topping the licensure exams) but I really didn’t expect to get this,” she added.

Parojinog will receive a cash incentive of P450,000 and a Macbook laptop from USJ-R, said Rev. Fr. Leander Barrot, property administrator of USJ-R.

“I wasn’t really expecting anything g’yud kay (really because) this feat in itself is a very big achievement for myself, not monetary gain, and Macbook is just an additional lang g’yud,” Parojinog said.

She said she will use the reward to help her family. / CDF