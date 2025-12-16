Avila crowned SugBU Bowler of 2025

JOMA Avila outdueled Ted Convocar in the final match to capture the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Association Inc. 2025 Bowler of the Year title in a thrilling finish at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center last Sunday, Dec. 14.

Avila, a 15-handicapper, displayed consistent dominance throughout the day, sealing the championship with a commanding 426-347 victory over Convocar in the two-game final series.

Avila’s path to the final was marked by a nail-biting encounter in the up-the-ladder semifinals, where he narrowly edged out Steve Bahani.

Avila advanced to the final by a single pin, taking down Bahani 167-166. Bahani settled for third runner-up.

Convocar, also a 15-handicapper, fought his way up from the very first match of the stepladder rounds.

Convocar started strong, dominating Jomar Jumapao 230-167 to advance.

He then overcame Nestor Ranido 175-167 to secure his spot against Avila in the final. Ranido finished as the second runner-up.

In the opening match, Bahani advanced from Group A, defeating Feben Landazabal 177-164 to earn his shot in the next round.

The Bowler of the Year tournament brought together 12 of SugBU’s finest qualifiers, highlighting the competitive spirit of the group.

The elite field also included Arthur Tapaya, Dory Enoveso, Mel Fines, Danny Sabang, Celis Viloria and Tessie Dante.

The event concluded SugBU’s regular weekly and monthly tournaments for the year, with Avila cementing his place as the premier bowler for 2025. / PR