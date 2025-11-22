Awareness during typhoon Tino: Standing strong together

Fiona Baritugo / Junior Journo

CEBUANO students demonstrated high levels of preparedness, awareness and resilience in the face of typhoon Tino. A recent survey circulated among students highlighted the community’s strong unity in overcoming the disaster.

Though typhoon Tino brought intense winds, heavy rainfall and destructive storm surges, students in Cebu prepared proactively. Their preparations included:

Knowing emergency plans

Having an emergency kit (like a 72-hour kit)

Staying updated on weather news

Preparing an escape route map

Familiarizing themselves with possible evacuation places

According to Kyarra Duallo, a Grade 11 student, the storm significantly impacted students. “The typhoon greatly affected education and livelihood in my area since it became a big hindrance on people, especially the cut off of water supply and house damages” she said.

Following the typhoon, students shared stories of how the community united, proving that collective efforts can help a community overcome natural disasters. Even small acts of assistance helped to lighten the emotional burden.

Gabrielle Miley, a grade 9 student, shared her view on community spirit: “I learned that helping others, working together and supporting the community make recovery easier and stronger” she said.

Typhoon Tino was a real-world lesson in preparedness and resilience for students. When a natural disaster impacts a community, people tend to reunite and support each other, showing that the storm is not a hindrance to continuing their education and lives.

“It’s a lesson for the students not to give up even after a disaster”, Reynold Amamangpang, grade 12 student said.

As communities continue to face the challenges posed by increasingly powerful typhoons, awareness and preparedness remain essential. Understanding their far-reaching effects allows governments, organizations and individuals to take meaningful steps toward safeguarding lives and property.