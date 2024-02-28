"AwiTeofilo" songwriting contest resumes to honor Venerable Teofilo Camomot's legacy

AFTER years of hiatus, a songwriting competition is back to spotlight the life, teachings, values, and faith of Venerable Teofilo "Lolong" Camomot, a religious figure from Carcar City, who is on the path to becoming the second Cebuano saint.

The Daughters of St. Teresa (DST) in Carcar City have announced the third season of "AwiTeofilo," a songwriting festival dedicated to honoring the legacy of Camomot. The finals night is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024, which is also the birthdate of Camomot.

They said that this revival of the songwriting competition marks a step in preserving and promoting the teachings and values promoted by Camomot. Through the power of music, participants and attendees alike are invited to delve into the life and spirituality of the religious figure.

The last edition of "AwiTeofilo" was held in 2018. Meanwhile, its inaugural edition happened a year prior.

DST, in a letter to SunStar Cebu this week, said that they have chosen 12 finalists from a pool of songwriters. These finalists were selected for their submissions of songs paying tribute to Camomot, received from different parts of the country.

The submission of original compositions was announced on November 6, 2023 and it ended on December 15. After undergoing selection by the screening board, this edition’s finalists are the following:

1. "Nang Dahil Sa Iyo, Teofilo" by Hardie Bigcas

2. "Teofilo, Your Love Shines" by Joseph Barulo and Mary Donnell Barulo

3. "Paragon of Virtue" by Angelo Morales

4. "Salamat Sa Gugma Mo" by Dionilo Abella

5. "Clay In The Potter's Hands" by Jay-arr Librando

6. "Bokasyon sa Paghigugma" by Katrina Bacalso

7. "Ang Diyos Anaa Sa Atong Kasing-kasing" by Riel Tabasa and Baby Tabasa-Suan

8. "Halandong Teofilo" by Bradrey Ledesma

9. "O, Dear Teofilo" by Saint Anthon Madaya

10. "Huni Sa Pagsangpit" by Arnel Samson

11. "A Humble Servant of God" by Mateo Barulo Jr.

12. "Balaan Ka Ug Gasa Sa Diyos" by Fray Samuel Eyas, OAR

The winning entries will receive the following prizes: P100,000 for the grand winner; P70,000 for the second prize winner; and P50,000 for the third prize winner. Non-winners will still be awarded P20,000 as a consolation prize.

In addition to the major awards, DST will recognize the outstanding interpreter among singers of all entries. The Best Interpreter award will receive P10,000.

Interested pilgrims and followers of Camomot are invited to join the finals nights in March, which will be held at the DST Compound in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

Tickets for the event are available at various locations, including the DST Motherhouse and St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish Office in Carcar City, and Patria de Cebu, Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral in Cebu City. They may also contact (032) 413-0292 or 0998-9999849 or visit the Venerable Teofilo Camomot Facebook page.

DST said that proceeds from the event will contribute to the construction of the Archbishop Teofilo B. Camomot Center of Spirituality Building, envisioned as a sanctuary for reflection and spiritual guidance.

Camomot was born in Carcar City on March 3, 1914. He was a priest known for his piety, charitable works, and devotion to serving others. According to reports, he dedicated his life to promoting spirituality and helping the less fortunate.

He tragically passed away in a car accident on September 27, 1988, in San Fernando town at the age of 74.

In 2022, he was declared Venerable by Pope Francis. This recognition marked an important step toward his eventual beautification and then canonization as a saint. (KJF)