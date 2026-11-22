Cebu indie rock band Awkward Dancer is taking listeners into a heavier, more immersive sound with its latest single, “Wheezing,” released on November 20 alongside a self-produced music video offering a glimpse into the band’s everyday life.

Inspired by a friend’s poem, the track was “brewed from the seeds” of the written piece, which explores “the unsettling beauty of being consumed by someone.” Its heavier musical arrangements are balanced by tender moments, giving the song a sound that mirrors the vulnerability of its lyrics.

“Wheezing” follows the September release of “Antelope (Used Me),” the first of three singles leading up to the band’s forthcoming sophomore album. While the group continues to embrace the playful and collaborative spirit of its earlier work, its new material reflects a more deliberate approach to songwriting and production.

Since emerging from Cebu’s indie music scene in 2022, Awkward Dancer has made a name for itself through its candid songwriting, energetic live performances and offbeat humor. The band has brought its sound to both local and national music festivals, including the recent Fête de la Musique and September Fever in Cebu.

The group is also set to perform in Manila on November 27 for Furiosa’s annual Fuzzheaven Shoegaze Fest.

“Wheezing” is now available on major digital streaming platforms. / JAT S