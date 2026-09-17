Awkward Dancer return with latest single and music video, ‘Antelope (Used Me)’

Fresh off appearing at this year’s September Fever 9, where they performed the new single alongside fan favorites like “Southeast Emo” and “Reel Fixer” in an emotional and intense set, Awkward Dancer is now eager for their fans to experience the shift in sound woven into the new track.

“Antelope (Used Me)” dives into heavy territory with grunge-influenced tones and a more intense pace. While the track’s sound was inspired by icons such as Hum and Smashing Pumpkins, it reflects the same unique touch that has endeared Awkward Dancer to a loyal following always eager to raise the energy at their live performances. The addition of drummer Mich Pacalioga, who marks his recording debut for the band with this new track, adds another layer to the band’s continuously evolving sound.

Lyrically, the song delves into the uneasy space between fear of letting go and the exhaustion of remaining in a relationship that feels both familiar and exploitative. As vocalist and primary songwriter JB Villagonzalo explains, the song “is about being scared to let go but too tired to move on from things to the point that you’re okay with being used.”

He jokes that the band recorded the new material “sober,” in contrast with previous releases, a detail that underscores the raw honesty embedded in this performance.

Guitarist Crisnino Aleman also reflects on the evolution of the band’s songwriting process. “Our new songs go through multiple versions and take time being played in the studio live to see what works and what doesn’t,” he shared. As a case in point, “Antelope (Used Me)” began its development in 2024 and has transformed dramatically since its inception, now featuring layered guitar tracks while deliberately reducing reverb and other ambient effects.

Bassist Josh Aquino likewise noted the shift in production techniques, stating that “the songwriting feels familiar with our previous releases, although production-wise it felt like a different and more scheduled step which felt new and interesting.” He hopes listeners will find personal resonance, echoing Villagonzalo’s wish that the song “help them get through whatever they’re feeling right now.”

In line with the band’s philosophy of the “death of the author,” Aleman added, “I’m very interested in what people get from this song as I’m sure it’s never going to be exactly the same as what we had in mind when writing it.”

“If anything, I hope they hear something that propels them forward instead of dragging them back.”

“Antelope (Used Me)” is now available on all major streaming platforms. The track was officially released on Sept. 2, a few days after the untimely passing of former band member Jeremy Rigodon. A founding member of Awkward Dancer who remained a friend of the band, Rigodon had contributed to the production of the new song, which the band now dedicates to his memory.

This track serves as the first preview of Awkward Dancer’s upcoming new album tentatively set for a late 2026 release. The music video, which will be premiered at the watch party, was directed by Reuben Joseph Aquino. / PR