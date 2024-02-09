Awra Briguela: Don't you dare give up on yourself

ACTOR Awra Briguela shares an empowering message alongside a poignant photo on Instagram.
"One day, you will tell people how you pulled yourself out of the ocean when you couldn’t even swim," Briguela said in her caption.
"Don’t you dare give up on yourself," she added.
In an earlier post, Briguela also captioned her photo about being proud of the way one survives obstacles in life.
"No one will ever fully be able to understand the internal battles that you had to endure just to heal, just to grow, just to make it here today," Briguela said.
"Be proud of the way you fought to save yourself. Be proud of the way you survived," she added.
Briguela earlier faced charges for light threats, grave coercion and violation of the Safe Spaces Act after figuring in a brawl with a group of guests in a bar in Makati City in June 2023.