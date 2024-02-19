Awra Briguela looks 'happier' in Instagram photos

ACTOR Awra Briguela delighted fans as she showcased her joy, carrying a vibrant bouquet of flowers in a series of Instagram snapshots.
"‘You look happier’ is the best compliment you can receive," she expressed on the platform, radiating positivity.
The photos garnered praise and admiration from her followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments.
"Pretty, just like the flowers," a fan said.
"You deserve to be happy girl!" another said.
"Ay pakak! 'Kala ko si Ms. [Catriona Gray]," added one fan.
Charges for light threats, grave coercion and violation of the Safe Spaces Act were earlier filed against Briguela when she got involved in a brawl with other guests in a bar in Makati City in June 2023. (JGS)