Awra Briguela responds to critics with bold photoshoot

CONTENT creator Awra Briguela is drawing attention online after releasing a Bronny James-inspired photoshoot as a response to years of criticism and online bullying.

Posted on March 22, 2026, the shoot features Briguela wearing a reimagined Los Angeles Lakers-style jersey in a corset silhouette, bearing James’ number.

“Say it again, but this time louder, while I pose,” she wrote in one caption, followed by: “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

The posts gained support from fellow creators and celebrities, including Zeinab Harake and Bea Borres.

Briguela has previously spoken about ongoing cyberbullying, and her latest shoot appears to reflect a more assertive stance as she continues her journey as a trans woman. (JMT)