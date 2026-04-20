Awra Briguela rushed to ER due to gastroenteritis

TV personality Awra Briguela was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing severe stomach pain and persistent vomiting.

In a recent social media post, Awra said she woke up with intense abdominal pain and began vomiting yellow bile. She initially tried to endure the symptoms but sought medical help when the condition worsened.

Doctors later diagnosed her with acute gastroenteritis with mild to moderate dehydration, likely due to poor eating habits and lack of water intake.

She is now recovering and focusing on rest, proper nutrition and medication. / TRC