Awra Briguela shines in black and silver

FANS of Awra Briguela could not help but the praise actor for rocking black and silver in her latest Instagram upload.

"[B]ack, upgraded, and ready to rock," Briguela said in her caption.

Fans of the actor had some nice things to say:

"Paparetoke ng gantong pes san kaya may magaling na doktor," a user said.

"Confidence looks good on you," another said.

"Wow pak na pak slay baby," a fan added.

Charges for light threats, grave coercion and violation of the Safe Spaces Act were earlier filed against Briguela when she got involved in a brawl with other guests in a bar in Makati City in June 2023.