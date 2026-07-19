Awra Briguela’s mother diagnosed with breast cancer

AFTER undergoing a nose enhancement procedure, TV personality and social media personality Awra Briguela received heartbreaking news that her mother, Marivic Briguela, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Awra shared an emotional video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, with the caption:

“This video is not for the weak… because imagine praying at exactly 11:11, believing everything will be okay, only to receive the news that changes everything.”

In the short video, Awra is seen praying that both her mother’s operation and her own cosmetic procedure would be successful.

“Lord God, I pray that my mom’s operation will be successful. I also pray that I recover well. I hope our recovery will be quick. Please don’t let us get any infections. Lord God, I pray that everything will turn out okay. I hope the stars in my universe finally align. This we pray in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

After the prayer, Awra called a family member who was with her mother at the hospital. She broke down in tears during the call after learning that Marivic had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that doctors would need to remove both of her breasts. / TRC S