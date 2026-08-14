Awra plans to undergo gender-affirming surgery

AFTER undergoing a rhinoplasty procedure, Awra Briguela is planning to undergo breast augmentation in December 2026 as part of her transition.

She said the procedure will be followed by a gender-affirming surgery, which she has long dreamed of undergoing.

“This year, I really started my transition. What I mean by that is I started consulting with an endocrinologist and taking my hormone pills properly.

“It also includes my physical transformation, not just my transition into a transgender woman,” she said in an interview with “Cabinet Files” by PEP.ph. / TRC