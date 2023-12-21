Axelum, MPAV seal strategic partnership

AXELUM Resources Corp., the country’s leading fully integrated manufacturer and exporter of globally in-demand food essentials, primarily best-in-class coconut products, has sealed its strategic partnership with Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV).

MPAV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., a leading infrastructure investment company in the Philippines, with diversified interests in power, toll roads, water, transportation, healthcare, and real estate.

The transaction is valued at P5.32 billion, representing a 34.76 percent equity stake for MPAV in Axelum.

Through this alliance, Axelum and MPAV will aggressively pursue value-accretive opportunities both domestically and overseas, as it aims to maximize the capabilities and competitiveness of Philippine coconuts on the global stage.