Cebu

Axelum, MPAV seal strategic partnership

Business.
Business.(Business File photo)

AXELUM Resources Corp., the country’s leading fully integrated manufacturer and exporter of globally in-demand food essentials, primarily best-in-class coconut products, has sealed its strategic partnership with Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV).

MPAV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., a leading infrastructure investment company in the Philippines, with diversified interests in power, toll roads, water, transportation, healthcare, and real estate.

The transaction is valued at P5.32 billion, representing a 34.76 percent equity stake for MPAV in Axelum.

Through this alliance, Axelum and MPAV will aggressively pursue value-accretive opportunities both domestically and overseas, as it aims to maximize the capabilities and competitiveness of Philippine coconuts on the global stage.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph